Galentine’s Day: Celebrating women’s friendship a day before Valentine’s Day

Every year on February 14, Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide as a day of love. On this occasion, people express their affection for their spouse, fiancé, or favorite personality, exchange gifts, and sometimes even begin new journeys in life.

However, many are unaware that a day called “Galentine’s Day” is also celebrated around the same time.

Galentine’s Day is dedicated to celebrating friendship and mutual love among women. It is observed a day before Valentine’s Day, on February 13, and is gaining popularity, especially in European and Western countries. Unlike Valentine’s Day, the focus of this day is not romantic relationships but friendship, solidarity, and joy among women.

On this day, women organize special gatherings with their friends. Some meet at restaurants, while others host home parties. Activities often include outings, gift exchanges, music, and DJ arrangements. A key feature of Galentine’s Day is that it is exclusively for women, and men are not allowed to participate.

Thus, while Valentine’s Day symbolizes romantic love, Galentine’s Day has emerged as a unique and joyful way to celebrate women’s friendships and bonds, gaining increasing popularity each year.