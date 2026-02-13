Has Priyanka Chopra parted ways with Nick Jonas?

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has finally broken her silence and responded clearly to the rumours circulating about her relationship with her husband.

She said that if some people are hoping for the end of her marriage, they should keep such wishes to themselves, as she has stopped paying attention to such talk.

According to a showbiz website report, the 43-year-old actress has spoken openly for the first time about the speculations that have surrounded the couple since the beginning. In recent days, reports of their alleged separation also surfaced, bringing the matter further into the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra said she has never understood what it was about her marriage that bothered some people. She added that this may be because she and her husband come from different cultural backgrounds.

She explained that the debate at the time of their marriage—over different countries, religions, cultures, and their age gap—was somewhat painful. However, she and her husband chose to prioritize their relationship rather than give importance to such criticism.

The actress shared that they have now completed eight years of marriage, and if some people are still waiting for it to end, that is their personal thinking. She said she does not find it appropriate to dwell on such matters, as everyone has the right to make their own choices and live life with the person they choose.

Praising her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka said he possesses qualities such as sincerity and maturity, which he inherited from his parents. She added that when she first met Nick Jonas, she did not realize that he shared the same mindset and values, and it is this harmony that strengthens their relationship.

It is worth noting that Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in 2018. Their wedding ceremonies were held in the Indian state of Rajasthan. At the time, Priyanka was 36 years old, while Nick Jonas was 26. In January 2022, the couple welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie.