Indonesia shows interest in strengthening defense cooperation with Pakistan Air Force

ISLAMABAD – Indonesia has expressed interest in cooperating with the Pakistan Air Force to enhance its defense capabilities.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu paid an official visit to Indonesia, where he met with President Prabowo Subianto.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the long-standing brotherly partnership between Pakistan and Indonesia. President Prabowo expressed keen interest in Pakistan Air Force’s modern training systems and in strengthening cooperation with the PAF to enhance Indonesia’s defense capabilities.

ISPR stated that the Air Chief also held important meetings with the Indonesian Minister of Defense and military leadership, and was accorded a guard of honor at all venues.

According to ISPR, both air forces agreed on joint training programs and professional exchanges, while detailed discussions were also held on expanding mutual cooperation in emerging aerospace domains.

ISPR further said that the Indonesian Air Chief praised the combat experience of the Pakistan Air Force and awarded Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu the Indonesian Air Force’s highest Medal of Honor.

ISPR added that various aspects of defense and security were discussed in detail during the joint meetings.