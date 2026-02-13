Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar’s dance video goes viral

A major piece of evidence has emerged suggesting that rumors about Pakistani showbiz star Hania Aamir and singer Asim Azhar rekindling their relationship may be true.

A video has gone viral on social media today showing Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar secretly dancing together. In the viral clip, Hania can be seen wearing a yellow outfit with floral bracelets, in line with a mayoun ceremony, while Asim Azhar, dressed in black, is seen joyfully dancing alongside her.

Both appear visibly happy and are dancing enthusiastically together.

As soon as the video went viral, fans began sharing their reactions, expressing happiness for the duo. Many users commented that “the wedding now seems confirmed,” while others repeated Hania Aamir’s recent remark, saying, “The nikah will take place after Friday.”