Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs282,700 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs242,370 on November 25, 2024.
These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Gold Type
|New Price
|per Tola
|Rs282,700
|per 10 Grams
|Rs242,370
Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold 24K per Tola
|Gold 24K 10gms
|Karachi
|Rs282,700
|Rs242,370
|Islamabad
|Rs282,700
|Rs242,370
|Lahore
|Rs282,700
|Rs242,370
|Multan
|Rs282,700
|Rs242,370
|Peshawar
|Rs282,700
|Rs242,370