Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 25 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan stand at Rs282,700 per tola and 10 grams cost Rs242,370 on November 25, 2024.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 262,487 per tola, 21 Karat at 250,556, and 18 Karat at 214,762.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs282,700 per 10 Grams Rs242,370

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad