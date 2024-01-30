IHC rejects Imran Khan's pleas against jail trial in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected former prime minister Imran Khan's pleas against trial in jail in Toshakhana and £190 million cases.

According to the media reports, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had filed requests against the trials of both cases taking place in jail, suggesting that these hearings should be held in the judicial complex instead. However, the requests against jail trials in the NAB cases of PTI founder have been dismissed.

The division bench of Islamabad High Court issued a brief decision regarding this matter, and detailed reasons will be provided in the written verdict.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri were part of the bench.