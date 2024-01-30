Search

Sirajul Haq demands independent commission on cipher case

05:47 PM | 30 Jan, 2024
Sirajul Haq demands independent commission on cipher case
LAHORE – Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq has expressed concerns over conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case. 

The former senator in a statement said the trial of the both politician should be conducted in an open court in order to fulfill the legal requirements. He demanded the constitution of an independent commission in the cipher case. 

Sirajul Haq said facts about the cipher case must be made public, adding that the US has been intervening in national affairs of Pakistan. 

He said the PTI founder reserved the right to final an appeal against the verdict. He said rulings should be issued in line with constitution, rule and regulations. 

His statement comes after a special court established under the Official Secrets Act sentenced the former premier and his deputy to jail for 10 years in the cipher case. 

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood handed 10-year sentence in cipher case

