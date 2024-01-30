LIVEBLOG: Imran Khan, Official Secrets Act and US Cipher Case

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)