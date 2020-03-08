Babar Awan's mother passes away
12:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader renowned lawyer Babar Awan's mother has passed away in Rawalpindi.
Awan announced the demise of Begum Zaibunnissa Malik on his Twitter handle.
My mother, Begum Zaibunnissa Malik, has passed away. Her namaza e janaza will be held at Zaildar House, Village Hothla, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi at 4:30pm today.— Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) March 8, 2020
إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ, pic.twitter.com/PEz1phKcmm
The funeral prayers for the departed soul will be offered at Zaildar House, Village Hothla, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi at 4:30pm today.
