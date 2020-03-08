Babar Awan's mother passes away

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader renowned lawyer Babar Awan's mother has passed away in Rawalpindi.

Awan announced the demise of Begum Zaibunnissa Malik on his Twitter handle.

My mother, Begum Zaibunnissa Malik, has passed away. Her namaza e janaza will be held at Zaildar House, Village Hothla, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi at 4:30pm today.



إِنَّا لِلَّهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ, pic.twitter.com/PEz1phKcmm — Babar Awan (@BabarAwanPK) March 8, 2020

