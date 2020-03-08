Babar Awan's mother passes away
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader renowned lawyer Babar Awan's mother has passed away in Rawalpindi.

Awan announced the demise of Begum Zaibunnissa Malik on his Twitter handle.

The funeral prayers for the departed soul will be offered at Zaildar House, Village Hothla, Tehsil Kahuta, District Rawalpindi at 4:30pm today.

