PSL 2020 – Match 22: Multan Sultans thrash Islamabad United by 9 wickets Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - Multan Sultans defeated the Islamabad United by nine-wickets in a rain-reduced game played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

United had set a 92 run target for the Sultans, which they chased in the sixth over of the game courtesy to James Vince's half-century. The opener ended the innings at 61 and took is the team to the finishing line along with fellow Englishman Moeen Ali.

Earlier, Islamabad United set a 92 run target to the Multan Sultans after they were asked to bat by skipper Shaan Masood.

United's Colin Munro was the highest scorer of his team with 25 runs, as Islamabad made 91 runs for the loss of seven wickets

For the Sultans, Junaid Khan and Imran Tahir picked two wickets each, with English all-rounder Moeen Ali also taking a wicket.

Multan maintain their dominance in the league stages as the sit at the top of the points table with 11 points after today's win.

On the other hand, two-time champions Islamabad, led by Shadab Khan have been having their little run-in with rain. Peshawar Zalmi got the better of United winning their encounter by seven runs thanks to the D/L method.

Even today's game between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans was delayed due to inclement weather in Rawalpindi.

So far four matches of the Pakistan Super League have been affected due to the weather with one game being completely being washed out.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (captain), Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Irfan, James Vince, Junaid Khan, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ravi Bopara, Sohail Tanvir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Ilyas, Rohail Nazir, Imran Tahir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen

Multan Sultans have won the toss and elected to field.

Shadab Khan will lead Islamabad United while Multan Sultans will take to the filed under the captaincy of Shan Masood.

