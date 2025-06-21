Pakistan vs New Zealand Nations Cup final today: Where to watch it

KUALA LUMPUR – The FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2024 reaches its climax today, with Pakistan set to take on New Zealand in the final of the tournament.

The high-voltage match will begin at 6:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

A day earlier, Pakistan advanced to the final of the Nations Cup after a thrilling victory over France in a penalty shootout during the first semi-final held in Malaysia.

The high-stakes match ended in a 3-3 draw during regular time. France initially took a commanding 2-0 lead, but Pakistan mounted an impressive comeback in the third quarter, scoring three goals to level the score.

Earlier, Pakistan had secured second place in their pool with four points from three matches. They began their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win over Japan, followed by a 3-3 draw against hosts Malaysia. Their only defeat came in a narrow 4-3 loss to New Zealand. Despite being tied on points with Malaysia, Pakistan progressed due to a superior goal difference.

Where to Watch Pakistan vs France Match

Hockey enthusiasts in Pakistan can watch the final match of the National Cup live on Tapmad.