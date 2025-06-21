Vehicles emission testing fee in Lahore after June 30

LAHORE – The Environment Protection Department (EPA) of Punjab has made the emission testing mandatory of all vehicles in Lahore as part of its efforts to control air pollution.

The move aims at tackling the air pollution as vehicles are the leading contributor to it in the capital city of Punjab.

Initially, the Punjab government has offered free emissions testing till June30 as centres have been established at different locations across Lahore.

For the purpose, the EPA has established 20 emissions testing booths at key locations to ensure easy access for vehicle owners. Following are the some locations:

Mall Road – Istanbul Chowk, Town Hall Parking

Lake City – Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road

Kahna – Patwaar Khana, LDA Road, Gajjumata

DHA – Near Packages Mall

Gulberg – Liberty Gol Chakkar

Johar Town – Emporium Mall

Wapda Town – Evercare Hospital

Shahdara – Rescue 1122 Office, GT Road

Manawa

Emission Testing Fee

As the free emission testing is set to end on June 30, people who fail to get their vehicles tested by the deadline will have to pay a certain fee for the test.

Reports said the government will start charging Rs400 for vehicle emission testing after June 30.