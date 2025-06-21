Vehicles emission testing fee in Lahore after June 30

LAHORE – The Environment Protection Department (EPA) of Punjab has made the emission testing mandatory of all vehicles in Lahore as part of its efforts to control air pollution.
The move aims at tackling the air pollution as vehicles are the leading contributor to it in the capital city of Punjab.
Initially, the Punjab government has offered free emissions testing till June30 as centres have been established at different locations across Lahore.
For the purpose, the EPA has established 20 emissions testing booths at key locations to ensure easy access for vehicle owners. Following are the some locations:
Mall Road – Istanbul Chowk, Town Hall Parking
Lake City – Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road
Kahna – Patwaar Khana, LDA Road, Gajjumata
DHA – Near Packages Mall
Gulberg – Liberty Gol Chakkar
Johar Town – Emporium Mall
Wapda Town – Evercare Hospital
Shahdara – Rescue 1122 Office, GT Road
Manawa
Emission Testing Fee
As the free emission testing is set to end on June 30, people who fail to get their vehicles tested by the deadline will have to pay a certain fee for the test.
Reports said the government will start charging Rs400 for vehicle emission testing after June 30.