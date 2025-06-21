Iran, Israel trade airstrikes as Tehran rules out nuclear talks while under attack

TEHRAN – Iran and Israel continued to exchange airstrikes at each other as the Middle East conflict has entered the second week amid global efforts to avert further escalation.

Reports said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran has released details about its most recent drone and missile strike on Israel, marking it as the 18th attack in a series of offensives.

According to the IRGC, the latest operation targeted military facilities and operational support centers in central Israel, including Ben Gurion International Airport.

The IRGC stated that the strike involved domestically manufactured Shahed-136 drones, which continued operations over the occupied territories’ airspace during the attack. Additionally, Iran employed solid and liquid-fueled missiles to intensify the offensive.

The statement further claimed that Israel’s most advanced defense systems failed to intercept the incoming drones and missiles. The IRGC emphasized that joint drone and missile operations will continue with precision and focus on specific strategic targets.

On the other hand, Israel targeted a nuclear site in Isfahan, but no hazardous material has been released as a result of the Israeli attack.

Meanwhile, Iran has declared that it will not engage in nuclear negotiations as long as Israeli attacks continue.

The announcement came after high-level talks were held in Geneva, Switzerland, between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his counterparts from Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, Iran’s foreign minister described the talks as serious and dignified and expressed willingness to continue dialogue with European leaders in the future.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran is open to diplomacy once again but made it clear that Iran’s defensive capabilities are non-negotiable. He also strongly condemned Israeli strikes on civilian areas in Iran, insisting that such aggression must end before any progress on nuclear talks can be made.

“Israel must stop attacking civilian areas,” Araghchi said, “Until then, no negotiations on the nuclear issue can take place.”

The British foreign minister urged Iran to continue dialogue with the United States, while the French foreign minister expressed hope that this diplomatic initiative could help pave the way for renewed negotiations.