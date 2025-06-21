Woman ‘raped’ in ASI room at Muzaffargarh police station

MUZAFFARGARH – A woman was allegedly raped in room of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) at a police station in Muzaffargarh.

The incident took at the Saddar police station while the suspect has been arrested after registering a case against him.

The alleged victim told police that she was called to police station for medical in her abduction case when an official took her to the ASI room and raped her.

An investigation has also been launched into the matter.

Earlier this year, a woman was allegedly gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her husband by a group of armed men in Hafizabad.

The incident occurred around one month ago but came to public attention only after a clip of assault surfaced online.

According to police sources, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered after the viral circulation of the horrific clip. The case, filed on the complaint of the victim’s husband, nominated four individuals and implicated a total of eight suspects.

The complainant lamented police response as local cops initially refused to register case and instead delayed action. He further claimed that when they approached the District Police Officer’s (DPO) office, a relative of one of the accused, who was posted there, threatened them.

It was only after the objectionable video of the incident went viral online that the DPO took notice and directed immediate action.