LONDON – British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, speaking after an emergency cabinet meeting, said that if the situation in Gaza does not improve, the UK will recognize Palestine as a state in September.

He stated that if Israel does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza, refrains from asserting control over the West Bank, and does not commit to a two-state solution, the UK will move forward with recognition of a Palestinian state.

The number of Palestinians martyred in Gaza has surpassed 60,000, including over 18,000 children.

He added that the recognition would take place before the UN General Assembly session in September, but it remains conditional.

Sir Keir Starmer emphasized that there is no equivalence between Israel and Hamas, and the UK’s demand for the release of hostages by Hamas remains firm.

He called on Hamas to agree to a ceasefire and to withdraw from any role in governing Gaza.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that the Palestinian people have endured unimaginable suffering, and now, due to food shortages in Gaza, the world is witnessing heartbreaking scenes of starving children—images that will stay with us for a lifetime.

He stressed that this suffering must end.

He concluded that in September, all developments will be reviewed, and if Israel fails to halt the war in Gaza, allow humanitarian aid, and take serious steps toward a two-state solution, the UK will formally recognize Palestine as a state.