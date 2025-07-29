Nida Saleh becomes Pakistan’s first female train driver

LAHORE – Nida Saleh has earned the distinction of being Pakistan’s first female train driver, making the nation proud by excelling in a field traditionally dominated by men.

The Lahore Orange Line Train, operational for nearly five years, has served millions of passengers with safe and comfortable travel. This progress is part of a broader national effort to create safe and supportive environments for women across various sectors, enabling them to gain confidence and access new employment opportunities.

Among these sectors is train driving, where Lahore’s talented daughter Nida Saleh stepped in with courage and determination. Sharing her journey, she revealed that she holds a degree in transportation engineering and had always dreamed of driving a train.

After completing her studies, she applied to work as an engineer for the Orange Line. At the time, a new batch of train drivers was being trained. Nida suggested to the Chinese management that women should also be included. They supported and encouraged her idea.

Initially, her family was hesitant when she expressed her desire to become a train driver. However, seeing her passion and persistence, they eventually agreed. “Driving a train isn’t easy, but it’s not impossible either—it’s a job of complete responsibility,” she said. Before taking the driver’s seat, she ensures all servicing and maintenance checks are complete and follows all standard operating procedures.

The Orange Line Train operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., covering 26 stations between Ali Town and Dera Gujran, with departures every five minutes.