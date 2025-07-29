Pakistan approves dispatch of humanitarian assistance for Gaza

ISLAMABAD – Under the directive of Prime Minister, the government of Pakistan has approved the urgent dispatch of critical humanitarian assistance to support the people of Palestine in distress.

The prime minister has tasked Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik, to arrange two chartered cargo aircrafts, each with a capacity of 100 tons, to deliver essential aid.

The NDMA will prepare these aid flights, carrying urgently needed rations and sustenance items, within the next two days.

The special flights will be routed through Jordan and Egypt to ensure swift delivery to affected areas.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and NDMA team will see off the flights from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Ambassadors in Jordan and Egypt will coordinate the receipt and onward delivery of the aid to the West Bank and other Palestinian areas, ensuring that it efficiently reaches those in need.

Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people during this challenging time.