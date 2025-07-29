Shock and outrage as unconscious woman ‘gang-raped’ in Ambulance

ISLAMABAD – A shocking incident sparked outrage across India, as a 26-year-old female candidate was allegedly gang-raped by an ambulance driver and technician while being transported to the hospital in Bodh Gaya, Bihar.

The woman reportedly fainted during a physical test organized as part of police recruitment drive. Despite event being exclusively for female candidates, there was no female staff present in the ambulance provided for medical assistance.

According to reports, the woman lost consciousness during running segment of the recruitment test. She was rushed toward local hospital in an ambulance, where the driver and technician allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Her family lodged formal complaint with the police, expressing concern over the lack of female medical staff and negligence by the event organizers. Amid outrage, authorities acted swiftly, identifying and arresting both accused individuals.

A senior police official confirmed that the victim’s statement has been recorded, and a medical examination was conducted to support the investigation. Further legal proceedings are underway.

This incident reignited debates over safety of women, especially in government-conducted events and recruitment drives. Rights activists are demanding stricter oversight and mandatory inclusion of female medical personnel in such situations.