FIR filed against man for illegally crossing motorway on foot in Lahore

By Web Desk
6:23 pm | Jul 29, 2025
LAHORE – The Motorway Police have registered a case at Hanjrawal Police Station in Lahore against a citizen for illegally crossing the motorway on foot.

According to the Motorway Police spokesperson, the individual, Sajjad Mahmood, attempted to cross the motorway near Shadiwal, Lahore—an act considered a legal offence and a serious safety hazard.

Spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed stated that such irresponsible behavior has led to fatal accidents in the past. He urged citizens to use footbridges to protect their own lives and those of others.

The Motorway Police also appealed to the public to follow the law and exercise caution, especially in high-speed and sensitive zones like the motorways.

