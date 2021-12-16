PML-N’s Rana Saleem defeats PTI’s Noreen Daha in Khanewal by-election

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem defeated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Noreen Nishat Daha by a decent margin in the by-election in the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-206, Khanewal.

Winner Rana Saleem secured 47,649 votes and runner up Noreen Daha bagged 34,030 votes in the by-election where voting continued without any interruption from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 16.

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Mir Wasiq got 15059 votes and stood third in Thursday's race.