Pakistani man arrested for fraud in Bishkek

BISHKEK – A Pakistani citizen was arrested over fraud allegations in Kyrgyzstan’s capital city of Bishkek, it emerged on Thursday.

The development was confirmed by the Press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district.

It said that another Pakistani national approached the police on August 8 and alleged the arrested suspect of fraud. He told that his fellow countryman had invited him to Kyrgyzstan and promised to provide him with a work visa, adding that he had paid $ 4,000 to him.

The Bishkek police lodged a criminal case against the suspect under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Later, the 33-year-old suspect was arrested with police stating that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.