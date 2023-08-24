Protests against hike in electricity prices widen in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – Residents of Gujar Khan, a city in Rawalpindi district, set their electricity bill on fire in protest against increasing power tariff in Pakistan amid unbridled inflation.

Reports said that a number of people gathered in Bewal Bazar of the city to stage the protest, adding that local traders also joined them.

The protesters urged the government to immediately withdraw additional taxes and recently announced hike in electricity prices. “We will not pay the electricity bills until their demands are met,” they said.

A day earlier, people in Azad Kashmir torched their utility bills in a wave of cost of living protests as Pakistanis are paying record food and fuel prices.

Inflation in crisis-hit country skyrocketed amid huge rise in energy and fuel prices coupled with the unpleasant impacts of rupee devaluation.

As people are bearing the brunt with little or no increment in income, the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir decided to burn their utility bills.

A huge protest was witnessed in Kotli district where inflation-weary protesters burnt utility bills worth millions. In a defiant move, agitators also made the announcement from a local mosque.

Meanwhile, people further announced weeks-long sit-in against the additional taxes slapped through utility bills.

Amid the tense situation, AJK premier Chaudhary Anwarul Haq halted the implementation of revised utility taxes in bills and a committee has been formed to submit its recommendations to the cabinet within two week.

Meanwhile, the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) is all set to hold protest against inflation and hike in electricity prices tomorrow (Friday) across the country.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs5.40 per unit in power tariff on the account of quarterly fuel adjustment.