Imran Khan granted six-month remission in 3-year jail sentence; here’s how

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, was granted six-month remission in his three-year jail sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case.

This was told by PTI lawyer Latif Khosa to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of the set of petition filed by the former premier against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing, Khosa said that President Arif Alvi had announced six-month remission for prisoners on the eve of the Independence Day, adding that it is how the PTI chief had also gotten six-month relaxation in his jail sentence.

At one point, the PTI lawyer pleaded the court to suspend the sentence of his client in the Toshakhana case while raising objections over the verdict announced by the trial court earlier this month.

On August 5, Islamabad District and Sessions Court judge Humayun Dilawar awarded three years imprisonment after finding him guilty in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for concealing state gifts in the asset declarations.

Soon after the verdict, the PTI chief was arrested and shifted to the Adiala Jail where he is currently serving his three-year jail term.