Imran Khan granted six-month remission in 3-year jail sentence; here’s how

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister, Imran Khan, was granted six-month remission in his three-year jail sentence awarded to him in the Toshakhana case.
This was told by PTI lawyer Latif Khosa to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of the set of petition filed by the former premier against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana case.
During the hearing, Khosa said that President Arif Alvi had announced six-month remission for prisoners on the eve of the Independence Day, adding that it is how the PTI chief had also gotten six-month relaxation in his jail sentence.
At one point, the PTI lawyer pleaded the court to suspend the sentence of his client in the Toshakhana case while raising objections over the verdict announced by the trial court earlier this month.
On August 5, Islamabad District and Sessions Court judge Humayun Dilawar awarded three years imprisonment after finding him guilty in the case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for concealing state gifts in the asset declarations.
Soon after the verdict, the PTI chief was arrested and shifted to the Adiala Jail where he is currently serving his three-year jail term.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 24, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|312.9
|316.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338
|341.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.1
|401
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.2
|86
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|792.97
|800.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|774.65
|782.65
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,800 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,712 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,448.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Karachi
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Quetta
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Attock
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Multan
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,800
|PKR 2,615
