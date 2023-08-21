Inspection report reveals inhuman treatment being meted out to Imran Khan in Attock Jail

ATTOCK – A judge in his inspection report on Monday confirmed that a CCTV camera had been installed in front of the jail cell where PTI Chairman Imran Khan is being kept, leaving no privacy while defecating and bathing.

Attock Additional District and Sessions Judge Shafqatullah Khan revealed this in his inspection report prepared after his fortnightly visit to the jail on August 15.

The judge noted that all corners i.e. barracks of ladies prisoners, juveniles, undertrial prisoners, civil prisoners, kitchen and hospital, etc. were visited and the inhabitants were interviewed in detail.

No complaint was received, rather, the inhabitants were found satisfied with regard to provision of basic facilities, he said.

The judge said in his report that he visited the cell where former prime minister Imran Khan was confined, adding that the PTI chief had “expressed grave concern qua CCTV camera, installed in front of prison bars just at the distance of 5/6 feet covering open bathroom-cum-latrine, having small L-shape walls about 241/3 feet high, leaving no privacy while defecating and bathing”.

The concern expressed by the prisoner is genuine one and is also violation of Rules 257 and 771 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, the judge endorsed in the report.

He has directed the jail superintendent to redress this grievance of the prisoner.

“Prisoner Imran Khan further complained 'his wife and lawyers have no easy access to him’. Superintendent has also assured that the prisoner shall be given access to his wife and lawyers as per prevailing rules,” reads the report.

The PTI chief has been serving his three-year jail term, handed down by a court in the Toshakhana case earlier this month, since August 5.