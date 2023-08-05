Search

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case

Cricketer turned politician was found guilty of corrupt practices

01:24 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrested in Toshakhana case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan has been arrested in Toshakhana case.

Media reports suggest that PTI chief, 70, has been detained in the provincial capital Lahore and will be shifted to the country's federal capital Islamabad for further proceedings.

After getting the directions, a large contingent of Lahore police rushed to Zaman Park, the famous residence of the PTI chief, to arrest the politician, who is facing probably the darkest times of his politics.

The trial court issued an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman after sentencing him to three years in prison. The Inspector General of Islamabad Police has been directed to immediately arrest the ousted premier after the verdict in a graft case.

Security Beefed Up in Lahore, Islamabad 

Meanwhile, law enforcers are on high alert in provincial capital after court’s order. Contingent of Lahore police has been deployed around Zaman Park to avoid any mass protests in backlash of the much-anticipated arrest. There is a large movement of cops in other areas as well while the route from Canal Road to Mall Road and to Dharmapura has been closed for traffic.

Earlier today, Judge Humayun Dilawar declared PTI Chairman Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices in the case and announced a sentence.

Judge said graft charges against former prime minister were proven, as the senior politician submitted bogus details to the electoral authority. 

PTI announces to file appeal in Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chairman announced to file an appeal in the country's top court, Supreme Court of Pakistan, over the judgment that triggered new debate.

In a statement, the former ruling party turned down trial court’s verdict, calling it another dark event in the justice system.

Earlier this week, Islamabad High Court turned down the lower court’s verdict that had declared Tosh­akhana reference against Imran as maintainable for criminal proceedings. It further trashed PTI's chief appeal to transfer the case to another court.

This is for the second time that former prime minister detained in the case as he was earlier detained in another graft case.

Khan, 70, is facing over 150 cases since being removed from the premiership. He however refused all allegations of corrupt practices, saying the charges are politically motivated by his rivals.

Meanwhile, his arrest and disqualification have been linked with national elections that have to be held later this year in Pakistan. 

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified, sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

