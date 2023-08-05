Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified, sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified for fivew years in the Toshakhana case. He has also been fined 1 Lac Pakistani Rupees.
The landmark verdict was announced by Islamabad District and Sessions Court judge Humayun Dilawar who said criminal case has been proved against the former premier and announced a sentence of three-year in jail.
The court turned down the PTI chief's appeal against declaring the case maintainable.
Earlier, the verdict was reserved against Imran Khan over his non-appearance.
The disqualification of one of the most famous politcians could change Pakistan's political landscape as the development comes ahead of the general elections.
Large contingents of police, and Frontier Constabulary personnel have deployed at the Islamabad court premises, and in provincial capital. Barbed wires were spotted everywhere as authorities are in full to thwart agitation.
Clips aired on local media show cops in riot gear to deal with possible protests.
Last year, Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.
PTI chief was disqualified from holding public office, and was no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains. The four-member bench of the electoral watchdog announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against the defiant politician.
ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.
PTI chief was declared no more Sadiq and Amin as he failed to declare the gifts received from Toshakhana. As top election body inquired about the source of income used to buy the gifts from Toshakhana, the lawyer of PTI chief avoided sharing the details but revealed that the former premier received gifts worth Rs1.7 million during 2019-20.
In the year 2021, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.
More to follow...
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
