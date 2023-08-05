Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified, sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Chief Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison and disqualified for fivew years in the Toshakhana case. He has also been fined 1 Lac Pakistani Rupees.

The landmark verdict was announced by Islamabad District and Sessions Court judge Humayun Dilawar who said criminal case has been proved against the former premier and announced a sentence of three-year in jail.

The court turned down the PTI chief's appeal against declaring the case maintainable.

Earlier, the verdict was reserved against Imran Khan over his non-appearance.

The disqualification of one of the most famous politcians could change Pakistan's political landscape as the development comes ahead of the general elections.

Security beefed up in Islamabad, Lahore

Large contingents of police, and Frontier Constabulary personnel have deployed at the Islamabad court premises, and in provincial capital. Barbed wires were spotted everywhere as authorities are in full to thwart agitation.

Clips aired on local media show cops in riot gear to deal with possible protests.

Toshakhana Case

Last year, Pakistan’s top electoral authority, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan for five years in the Toshakhana reference on Friday.

PTI chief was disqualified from holding public office, and was no longer be able to retain any of his seats including the one he currently retains. The four-member bench of the electoral watchdog announced its verdict in the Toshakhana reference filed against the defiant politician.

ECP, in its verdict, also mentioned that criminal proceedings will be initiated against PTI chief for misdeclaration.

PTI chief was declared no more Sadiq and Amin as he failed to declare the gifts received from Toshakhana. As top election body inquired about the source of income used to buy the gifts from Toshakhana, the lawyer of PTI chief avoided sharing the details but revealed that the former premier received gifts worth Rs1.7 million during 2019-20.

In the year 2021, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

More to follow...