Toyota unveiled new sporty Land Cruiser 2024, check Price, Specs and what to expect?

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long had a revered place in the world of classic SUVs. And now Toyota has unveiled the magnificent Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, and the vehicle is expected to revolutionise adventure.
Land Cruiser Prado is prepared to conquer every terrain in the world. with an estimated $55K starting price in the US.
Engine
Its strength comes from the Toyota New Global Architecture Ladder frame chassis, which it shares with its LC300 Land Cruiser brother, the powerful Sequoia, and the tough Tundra and Tacoma. This vehicle has the model chassis code J250. It's like a single DNA strand represents the pinnacle of Toyota's engineering genius.
Under the hood, a power and sustainability symphony is in store. The 2.4L inline 4 Turbocharged i-Force Max hybrid engine produces 326HP and 630NM of torque. Every acceleration is exciting because an electric motor dances in perfect tune with the 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Strength and accuracy
The Land Cruiser (or Prado) is 4920 mm long, 2139 mm wide, and 1859 mm tall, proudly embracing its huge proportions. With a wheelbase of 2850mm, it is more stable, making every journey a calm adventure.
Thrilling Drive
With the Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, explore the wilderness where the ground meets the sky. The best ally is its full-time 4WD, which is supported by a central locking differential and a 2-speed transfer case.
facing difficult descents or a hard ascent? Fear not; low-speed cruise control and crawl control are standard.
Redefining Luxury
Inside, luxury and innovation coexist. A completely computerised instrument cluster that tells your journey's story is a feature of the cabin. Depending on the grade you choose, the dashboard may have a 12.3" infotainment screen, which serves as a gateway to connection and entertainment. The Land Cruiser pampers its passengers with features like heated ventilated seats and a 2400 Watt power AC inverter.
Safety Options
Safety is a commitment, not simply a perk. With features including auto high lights, lane tracing, pedestrian recognition, road sign assistance, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 acts as a watchful guardian.
Limitless Boundaries
The Land Cruiser will demonstrate its might with a variety of engine choices as it dominates North American highways with its i-Force Max hybrid. Every continent may feel the heartbeat of the Land Cruiser thanks to Toyota's range of engines, from the 2.7L NA Petrol to the 2.8L Turbo Diesel.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 5 , 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.3
|321.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|370
|373
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81
|81.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.5
|78.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|196.5
|198.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.85
|771.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.94
|40.34
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.16
|42.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.81
|37.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.09
|942.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.80
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.69
|176.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.33
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.95
|753.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|214.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.12
|329.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Karachi
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Quetta
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Attock
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Multan
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,500
|PKR 2,535
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.