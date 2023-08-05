Search

Toyota unveiled new sporty Land Cruiser 2024, check Price, Specs and what to expect?

Web Desk 01:49 PM | 5 Aug, 2023
Source: Toyota

The Toyota Land Cruiser has long had a revered place in the world of classic SUVs. And now Toyota has unveiled the magnificent Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, and the vehicle is expected to revolutionise adventure.

Land Cruiser Prado is prepared to conquer every terrain in the world. with an estimated $55K starting price in the US.

Engine

Its strength comes from the Toyota New Global Architecture Ladder frame chassis, which it shares with its LC300 Land Cruiser brother, the powerful Sequoia, and the tough Tundra and Tacoma. This vehicle has the model chassis code J250. It's like a single DNA strand represents the pinnacle of Toyota's engineering genius.

Under the hood, a power and sustainability symphony is in store. The 2.4L inline 4 Turbocharged i-Force Max hybrid engine produces 326HP and 630NM of torque. Every acceleration is exciting because an electric motor dances in perfect tune with the 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Strength and accuracy

The Land Cruiser (or Prado) is 4920 mm long, 2139 mm wide, and 1859 mm tall, proudly embracing its huge proportions. With a wheelbase of 2850mm, it is more stable, making every journey a calm adventure.

Thrilling Drive

With the Toyota Land Cruiser 2024, explore the wilderness where the ground meets the sky. The best ally is its full-time 4WD, which is supported by a central locking differential and a 2-speed transfer case. 

facing difficult descents or a hard ascent? Fear not; low-speed cruise control and crawl control are standard.

Redefining Luxury

Inside, luxury and innovation coexist. A completely computerised instrument cluster that tells your journey's story is a feature of the cabin. Depending on the grade you choose, the dashboard may have a 12.3" infotainment screen, which serves as a gateway to connection and entertainment. The Land Cruiser pampers its passengers with features like heated ventilated seats and a 2400 Watt power AC inverter.

Safety Options

Safety is a commitment, not simply a perk. With features including auto high lights, lane tracing, pedestrian recognition, road sign assistance, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 acts as a watchful guardian.

Limitless Boundaries

The Land Cruiser will demonstrate its might with a variety of engine choices as it dominates North American highways with its i-Force Max hybrid. Every continent may feel the heartbeat of the Land Cruiser thanks to Toyota's range of engines, from the 2.7L NA Petrol to the 2.8L Turbo Diesel.

Isn’t price of new Toyota Land Cruiser too high?

