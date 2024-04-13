FBR moves to block SIM cards, disconnect electricity connections of tax evaders

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to block the SIM cards and disconnect electricity connections of people involved in tax evasion.

Reports suggest the FBR chairman has approved this plan. The FBR has identified two million tax evaders who are not paying tax or filing tax returns.

However, due to concerns raised by mobile companies regarding the impact of blocking a large number of SIMs, the decision was made to initially block the SIMs of 500,000 tax evaders.

The FBR chairman has endorsed this decision and issued directives to relevant officials accordingly. Additionally, it has been noted that the FBR possesses the authority to disconnect electricity connections, in addition to blocking SIM cards of non-filers. Special powers have been delegated to 145 district tax officers nationwide to enforce these measures. Non-filers will face action under Section 114-B, while tax evaders will also be dealt with accordingly.

FBR sources have revealed that 400,000 under-filers have been identified in collaboration with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Despite having taxable income, these individuals have failed to file their returns. The FBR plans to issue an Income Tax General Order (IGTO) addressing this issue promptly.

Furthermore, it has been highlighted that despite previous notices sent by the FBR, some individuals still have not filed their returns. As part of the FBR's efforts to broaden the tax base, 100,000 non-filers have been identified, and their SIM cards will also be subject to blocking.

After extensive discussions involving the FBR, PTA, and telecom operators, the decision to block SIM cards has been finalized.