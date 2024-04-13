Search

Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz shares first video of air ambulance service

Web Desk
08:15 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Maryam Nawaz shares first video of air ambulance service
Source: Videograb

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday shared the first video of the air ambulance service, which is going to be launched in the next few weeks. 

A training session for the first air ambulance service of Punjab has begun. The air ambulance service project has been completed in record time and it will be launched in June this year.

Taking to X, she wrote: "First training session for Pakistan/Punjab’s first air ambulance service. The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah!"

It was announced in March this year that the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 will hire two airplanes for the air ambulance service in Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs440 million per annum.

Maryam had announced launch of the ambulance service in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly. After her announcement, Rescue 1122 had contacted the companies that could provide the service.

Later, Maryam's two cabinet members, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, visited Rescue headquarters and among other matters discussed the proposed air ambulance service. Salman's responsibilities as member of Maryam's cabinet also includes looking after Rescue 122.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

