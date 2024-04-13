Maryam Nawaz shares first video of air ambulance service

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday shared the first video of the air ambulance service, which is going to be launched in the next few weeks.

A training session for the first air ambulance service of Punjab has begun. The air ambulance service project has been completed in record time and it will be launched in June this year.

Taking to X, she wrote: "First training session for Pakistan/Punjab’s first air ambulance service. The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah!"

First training session for Pakistan/Punjab’s first air ambulance service. The service will be operational in June Insha’Allah. Accomplished in record time. Alhamdolillah ! pic.twitter.com/h92jZTgz0T — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 13, 2024

It was announced in March this year that the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 will hire two airplanes for the air ambulance service in Punjab with an estimated cost of Rs440 million per annum.

Maryam had announced launch of the ambulance service in her maiden address at the Punjab Assembly. After her announcement, Rescue 1122 had contacted the companies that could provide the service.

Later, Maryam's two cabinet members, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, visited Rescue headquarters and among other matters discussed the proposed air ambulance service. Salman's responsibilities as member of Maryam's cabinet also includes looking after Rescue 122.