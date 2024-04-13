PM to attend foundation stone ceremony of Seerat Museum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to participate in tonight's foundation stone ceremony of the Seerat-un-Nabi Museum in Islamabad.

The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, will also grace the occasion as a special guest and deliver an address.

The primary objective of this museum is to foster awareness about the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and to propagate his teachings among the new generation.

Utilizing modern technology, the Seerat Museum will showcase various stages of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life and illuminate different facets of his character and teachings.