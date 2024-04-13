PM to attend foundation stone ceremony of Seerat Museum

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to participate in tonight's foundation stone ceremony of the Seerat-un-Nabi Museum in Islamabad.
The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, will also grace the occasion as a special guest and deliver an address.
The primary objective of this museum is to foster awareness about the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and to propagate his teachings among the new generation.
Utilizing modern technology, the Seerat Museum will showcase various stages of the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life and illuminate different facets of his character and teachings.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
