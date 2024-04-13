Sania Mirza tells what is more important for her than money and fame

Former tennis star Sania Mirza emphasized that money and fame are merely luxuries, underscoring the significance of having supportive people by one's side through life's challenges.

In a recent interview, Sania remarked, "The most important things in life aren't wealth, fame, or possessions. They are simply a part of luxury." She stressed the importance of having individuals who stand by you during difficult times when genuine support is needed.

Addressing her previous comments about "losing touch with reality," Sania highlighted the necessity of having people who provide honest feedback amid a sea of praise. She emphasized the importance of staying grounded and understanding one's priorities and relationships.

Reflecting on her decision to retire from tennis, Sania noted that her body had faced challenges, particularly after multiple surgeries and becoming a parent. Despite reaching Grand Slam finals, she revealed the unseen struggles and sacrifices required to achieve such milestones.

Regarding personal growth over the past decade, Sania credited motherhood for instilling patience in her. She acknowledged a shift from impulsive behavior to thoughtful decision-making, a transformation she attributes to her role as a mother.

Sania emphasized the valuable lessons learned from sportsmanship, emphasizing resilience in the face of adversity. Drawing parallels between sports and life, she highlighted the importance of perseverance, continuous improvement, and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

In conclusion, Sania expressed gratitude for the experiences gained through sports, stressing the importance of learning from both triumphs and setbacks. She underscored the necessity of striving to make each day better, applying the principles of resilience and determination learned from sports to navigate life's challenges effectively.