Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Sania Mirza tells what is more important for her than money and fame

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Sania Mirza
Source: Instagram

Former tennis star Sania Mirza emphasized that money and fame are merely luxuries, underscoring the significance of having supportive people by one's side through life's challenges.

In a recent interview, Sania remarked, "The most important things in life aren't wealth, fame, or possessions. They are simply a part of luxury." She stressed the importance of having individuals who stand by you during difficult times when genuine support is needed.

Addressing her previous comments about "losing touch with reality," Sania highlighted the necessity of having people who provide honest feedback amid a sea of praise. She emphasized the importance of staying grounded and understanding one's priorities and relationships.

Reflecting on her decision to retire from tennis, Sania noted that her body had faced challenges, particularly after multiple surgeries and becoming a parent. Despite reaching Grand Slam finals, she revealed the unseen struggles and sacrifices required to achieve such milestones.

Regarding personal growth over the past decade, Sania credited motherhood for instilling patience in her. She acknowledged a shift from impulsive behavior to thoughtful decision-making, a transformation she attributes to her role as a mother.

Sania emphasized the valuable lessons learned from sportsmanship, emphasizing resilience in the face of adversity. Drawing parallels between sports and life, she highlighted the importance of perseverance, continuous improvement, and resilience in overcoming obstacles.

In conclusion, Sania expressed gratitude for the experiences gained through sports, stressing the importance of learning from both triumphs and setbacks. She underscored the necessity of striving to make each day better, applying the principles of resilience and determination learned from sports to navigate life's challenges effectively.

Will Sania Mirza contest elections from Hyderabad?

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

10:25 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Sania Mirza tells what is more important for her than money and fame

12:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

PCB announces match officials for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

09:28 AM | 13 Apr, 2024

Pakistani cricketer Aliya Riaz marries commentator Ali Younis in star ...

07:15 PM | 11 Apr, 2024

Pakistan cricket team to visit New Zealand early next year

08:19 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Shah Afridi sends heartfelt Eid wishes to fans

07:32 PM | 10 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam shares heartwarming Eid celebrations with fans

Advertisement

Latest

10:55 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Rain in Balochistan, Punjab kills at least 25

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 13 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 April 2024

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: