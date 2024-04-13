Search

Rain in Balochistan, Punjab kills at least 25

10:55 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Source: File photo

At least 25 individuals lost their lives as lightning struck both Balochistan and Punjab amidst heavy rainfall, authorities reported on Saturday. More downpours are anticipated across the country.

During the intense rain, 16 fatalities occurred in South Punjab and 8 in various regions of Balochistan.

According to officials, eight individuals fell victim to lightning strikes in Surab, Dera Bugti, Pishin, and other Balochistan areas following the entry of westerly waves into the province.

In Surab district's Tanak area, lightning claimed the lives of two youths, Farid Ahmed and Jabir Ahmed, while injuring another person. Elsewhere, one person each succumbed to lightning strikes in Pishin and Dera Bugti districts.

Rahim Yar Khan district witnessed casualties as two children perished in Basti Kalwar, one individual in Thul Hassan, a couple in Basti Khokhran Feroza, a farmer in Khan Bela, and a shepherd in Mari Allah, all due to lightning strikes.

Additional deaths occurred in Khairpur Daha and Chak-113 area of Bahawalpur district, where lightning claimed one life each, along with another fatality in Lodhran involving a woman.

The inclement weather, including rains, thunderstorms, and dusty winds, affected extensive areas of Balochistan and some parts of Punjab. Heavy rainfall in Quetta brought relief from scorching temperatures.

Power outages were widespread in Quetta due to breakdowns in numerous feeders, plunging the city into darkness since the previous afternoon.

Moreover, hailstorms in Washuk, Khuzdar, Surab, Kalat, Mastung, Nushki, Bolan, and Pashin resulted in a drop in temperatures, while Nushki, Kolpur, and Mastung experienced rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

With intermittent heavy rains in several districts, concerns arise regarding potential flooding in rainwater drains across various regions of Balochistan and Punjab in the next 48 hours.

Addressing the situation, the Balochistan government spokesperson announced directives to all commissioners and deputy commissioners to monitor the unusual weather conditions closely.

Additionally, district disaster management authorities have been placed on alert, and Chief Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Bugti has instructed the removal of encroachments from natural drainage channels to mitigate risks.

