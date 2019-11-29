Govt reappoints Farogh Naseem as Federal Law Minister
10:51 AM | 29 Nov, 2019
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government has reappointed Farogh Naseem as Federal Minister of Law today (Friday) after army chief's extension case concluded by the Supreme Court (SC).

According to media details, President Arif Alvi has administered oath to the minister at the Aiwan-e-Sadar.

On Tuesday, Farogh had resigned from the office of law minister to represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the apex court.

On Thursday, the SC approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service for another six months, ending days of legal tension with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The much-anticipated verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah after the government assured that parliament will pass legislation within six months.

