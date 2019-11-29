Islamabad ranked the safest city in Pakistan in World Crime Index
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad has been ranked as the safest city in Pakistan . The capital was ranked on the World Crime Index on 224th position among 328 cities around the world.
Karachi also made it to the list, but on the 71st position. Meanwhile, Lahore showed improvement in their ranking as compared to the previous year and ranked on 174th.
Furthermore, according to the index, the world’s top 10 most dangerous cities are Caracas in Venezuela followed by Pietermaritzburg in South Africa, Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea, San Pedro Sula in Honduras, Pretoria in South Africa, Durban in South Africa, Johannesburg in South Africa, Fortaleza in Brazil, Salvador in Brazil, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Whereas the safest city in the world is Abu Dhabi, UAE with a score of 10.61.
Top 10 Safest Cities In The World
Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates
Doha in Qatar
Quebec City in Canada
Taipei in Taiwan
Munich in Germany
Dubai in the United Arab Emirates
Zurich in Switzerland
Bern in Switzerland
Hong Kong, and
Eskisehir in Turkey
On the other hand, the crime index and safety index of Islamabad are 30.47, and 69.53 respectively. Whereas Lahore is at 38.43, and 61.57 while Karachi’s crime and safety index are 56.79, and 43.21 respectively.
