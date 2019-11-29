Baaji is hitting cinemas again in December
01:56 PM | 29 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - Meera Jee's Baaji is returning to cinemas following its box office success upon its release in June. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. Meera took the help of her friend and PR mogul, Frieha Altaf to share the good news with her fans is as she gears up to win hearts again.

“Hello everybody, I am most excited because December 6th, my friend’s [Meera’s] film Baaji, if you have missed this movie, it’s coming back,” says Frieha in the video.

Earlier, actress Amna Ilyas made the happy announcement. “News alert!!!! @baajithefilm is coming back to cinemas very soon,” she wrote on Instagram. 

Baaji tells the story of an ageing actress Shameera (Meera) who struggles with her career. Amna plays the role of a manicurist, Neha, who has big dreams.

Saqib Malik’s directorial features Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Mohsin Abbas Haider Nayyar Ejaz, Nisho in key roles.

The film had successful runs at DC South Asian Film Festival and Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival. It also won accolades at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival; Jury Prize and the award for Best Supporting Actor was bagged by veteran actor Nayyar Ejaz.

