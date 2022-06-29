Behroze Sabzwari apologises to Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar over bizarre remarks 

KARACHI – Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari has apologised to Meray Paas Tum Ho writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar for his bizarre statement about him.

Recently, Sabzwari appeared on Tabish Hashmi’s talk show Hasna Mana Hai where he commented that if Qamar wasn’t a writer he would have been at the receiving end of a good thrashing.

Wo Mera Dil Tha actor, who was accompanied by his brother-in-law Javed Sheikh in the show, made the amusing remarks with such a tone of sarcasm and humour that the audience and host burst into laughter.

After receiving flak over his remarks, Behroze Sabzwari has issued a public apology. In a video message, he stated that the remarks were made on a lighter note.

Praising Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar as an unmatched writer in Pakistan, he said: “I would also like to apologise to the fans of Qamar if my comments have hurt them”.

“I hope Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar will forgive my remarks,” he said.