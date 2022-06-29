Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz’s romantic photos in Dubai desert leave fans awestruck 

DUBAI – Pakistani celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are quite the power couple, given Aziz is much loved for her outstanding performances and the latter is always in the headlines for his strong opinions.

The much-adored celebrities are quite the globe trotters and their enthralling Instagram feed is proof of their travelling adventures.

This time, they are enjoying vacations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as they have shared multiple posts on Instagram to keep their fans updated.

Yasir Hussain has recently shared photos of him and wife enjoying in a desert in Dubai, one of the famous tourist hotspots in UAE.

The celebrity couple can be seen posing in what can be described as romantic photos. “Han ji @iiqraaziz Love you,” Yasir Hussain captioned the post with a heart emoji.