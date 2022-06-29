Shahid Afridi calls for increasing speed limit beyond 120Kph on motorways
KARACHI – Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi has suggested that speed limit allowed on motorways should be increased more than 120kph.
He made the suggestion a day after the all-rounder cricketer was fined by the National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) for overspeeding on Karachi-Lahore motorway.
Afridi paid Rs1,500 as fine and also appreciated police for treating all the citizens equally.
Now, the star cricketer took to Twitter and wrote: "Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional".
Good to interact with a polite staff at @NHMPofficial and I found them very professional. Also my humble suggestion we have very good highways, the speed allowed should be more than 120kph! https://t.co/F7qCmcDxfT— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 28, 2022
“Also my humble suggestion we have very good highways, the speed allowed should be more than 120kph!” read the tweet.
