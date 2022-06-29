Pakistan approves multiple entry visas for Afghan transporters 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the federal cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals, including traders and transporters, in order to strengthen bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The Interior Ministry’s Afghan Inter-Ministerial Cell, which includes representatives of the Foreign Office, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and Board of Investment, had proposed the visa policy for Afghans, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “Federal Cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals. Now our embassies will process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality”.

“Secondly, Afghan drivers & transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to 1 year within 48 hours,” he added.

“This facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people & attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.”

The premier said that he had directed the interior minister to bring more liberal visa policy.

To promote trade from Afghanistan, a new sub-category in the work visa category, called drivers, transporters, helpers, will be introduced in the Pakistan Online Visa System,” read the Prime Minister’s Office statement.