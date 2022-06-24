Pakistan sends second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Web Desk
09:35 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistan sends second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
Source: Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood
Share

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan has dispatched the second tranche of humanitarian assistance for people affected by the earthquake in Afghanistan.

A C-30 aircraft of Pakistan Air Force to Afghanistan loaded with relief goods took flight to Afghanistan on Friday.

Minister for State and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood handed over the consignment to Afghan Charged'affaires Sardar Muhammad Shakeeb at the Nur Khan Base.

NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Akhter Nawaz and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghan Embassy in Pakistan were present on the occasion, an NDMA press release said.

This second consignment arranged by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consisted of family tents and essential food items.

The Afghan charge d'affaires thanked the Pakistani government for sending humanitarian assistance promptly for the Afghan people in the hour of need.

The NDMA sent its first consignment of relief goods on June 23 via road.

A total of 1,036 people are confirmed to have been killed in an earthquake that struck Afghanistan this week, the United Nations said on Friday.

About 2,000 people were injured and 10,000 homes partially or entirely destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, according to Afghanistan's disaster ministry.

More From This Category
Intersex community to be given jobs in IT sector
12:22 AM | 25 Jun, 2022
Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with ...
09:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
'Baseless': FO responds to Canadian ...
08:35 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Pakistan, Japan hold naval drills near Karachi
08:02 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
Hina Rabbani Khar represents Pakistan at ...
07:12 PM | 24 Jun, 2022
State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.3 billion loan ...
05:43 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Rangreza: Atif Aslam’s latest song for Indian Punjabi film ‘Lover’ is out now!
10:59 PM | 24 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr