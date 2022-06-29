US Assistant Secretary Robinson due in Pakistan today
Aims to discuss international law enforcement and counter-narcotics initiatives
ISLAMABAD – United States Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) Todd D. Robinson will pay a four-day visit to Pakistan
During his stay in Pakistan, from June 29 to July 2, Assistant Secretary Robinson will meet with senior government officials to discuss US-Pakistan cooperation on various topics, including counter-narcotics, gender issues, transnational crime, and border security, according to a statement by US Embassy in Pakistan.
Assistant Secretary Robinson "looks forward to celebrating the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan and INL's 40-year partnership with Pakistan under the theme of 'justice, security, and prosperity'."
