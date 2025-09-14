How much will Apple iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max cost in Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD – Apple’s newly announced iPhone 17 series remains under spotlight with top unseen features, but price tag will shock users like previous models as these device attract alot of taxes in Pakistan.

iPhone 17 official price is yet to be revealed by company offering these phones. But with current exchange rates, PTA duties, and retailer markups, you can expect these prices for iPhone 17.

iPhone Model Expected Price iPhone 17 360,000 – 400,000 iPhone 17 Air 450,000 – 500,000 iPhone 17 Pro 500,000 – 550,000 iPhone 17 Pro Max 550,000 – 600,000

These estimates are based on the US pricing of the devices, converted using current exchange rates and factoring in PTA duties. The final retail prices will also depend on dealer margins and official PTA approvals.

Apple fans are advised to monitor local listings and wait for official announcements before making a purchase. The new series promises upgraded features and performance, and with prices in Pakistan expected to be among the highest globally due to taxes and duties, buyers are preparing for a premium experience.

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup introduces the familiar iPhone 17, redesigned Pro models, and a new ultra-light iPhone Air. All models share OLED 120-Hz displays, Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, 18-MP front cameras, Face ID, USB-C, MagSafe, IP68 water/dust resistance, and start at 256 GB storage.

iPhone 17 is a solid all-around choice, the Air offers extreme thinness and lightness with a single camera, and the Pro/Pro Max models cater to photographers, gamers, and power users with triple cameras, enhanced cooling, and faster USB-C, with the Pro Max offering the largest screen and battery.