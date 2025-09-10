Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup changes everything: Check all specs, camera update, and prices here

CUPERTINO — Apple once again set stage for smartphone innovation with the launch of iPhone 17 family at annual event. This year’s lineup delivers something for everyone, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the performance-focused iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and the sleek yet powerful iPhone 17. Pre-orders go live on September 12, with the devices hitting shelves on September 19.

For Apple loyal fan base and tech enthusiasts alike, iPhone 17’s lineup is a dream come true: thinner builds, brighter displays, bigger batteries, faster chips, and bold new colors.

Base model now offers 6.3-inch ProMotion display with Always-On technology, a feature once reserved for Pro models. With 3,000 nits peak brightness, a durable Ceramic Shield 2 front cover, and a powerful A19 chip running a 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU, this phone is more capable than ever.

Camera lovers get dual 48MP Fusion system on the rear, offering ultra-wide and macro shooting plus 0.5x, 1x, and 2x optical zoom. The new 18MP Centre Stage front camera comes with a square sensor that lets you take both portrait and landscape selfies without rotating the phone.

It even supports Dolby Vision 4K video at 60fps and lasts up to 30 hours on video playback, thanks to a slightly larger 3,692mAh battery. Pricing starts at $799 for 256GB storage, with 512GB available for $999.

Showstopper iPhone 17 Air

Apple stole show with new iPhone 17 Air, the company’s thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.64mm thick and 165g. Wrapped in a titanium-aluminum frame with Ceramic Shield 2 on both sides, the Air is as durable as it is stylish. Its 6.5-inch Always-On ProMotion display reaches the same 3,000-nit peak brightness as the standard iPhone 17 but is packed into a feather-light body.

Apple Air runs on A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB RAM and Apple’s new C1X modem. A single 48MP Fusion camera on the back handles everyday photography with 1x and 2x optical zoom, supported by the same 18MP Centre Stage selfie camera as the other models.

Despite its ultra-slim profile, the Air delivers 27 hours of video playback and is rated IP68 for water resistance. Storage starts at 256GB for $999, with 512GB ($1,199) and 1TB ($1,399) options for heavy users.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max

For those who want the ultimate iPhone experience, the Pro and Pro Max models take performance and photography to the next level. Both feature a striking camera bar that stretches across the back, housing a triple 48MP Fusion camera system with macro support, 0.5x–8x optical zoom, and 8K video recording. Content creators will love the Dolby Vision 4K at 120fps capabilities.

Inside, Apple’s A19 Pro chip is paired with advanced vapor-chamber cooling to handle high-performance tasks without overheating. The Pro model sports a 6.3-inch screen and supports up to 33 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max boasts a massive 6.9-inch display and the largest iPhone battery yet—around 5,000mAh, giving up to 39 hours of video playback.

iPhone 17 Price

Model Storage Price iPhone 17 Pro 256GB $1,099 512GB $1,299 1TB $1,499 iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB $1,199 512GB $1,399 1TB $1,599 2TB $1,999

iPhone 17 colors

iPhone 17: Black, White, Steel Gray, Sage, Lavender, Mist Blue.

iPhone 17 Air: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, Sky Blue.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Silver, Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange.

The bright Cosmic Orange in particular has generated buzz among fans looking for something bold and different.