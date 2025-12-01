OPPO launches A6 4G in Pakistan with two-day battery life and advanced AI camera

LAHORE – OPPO on Monday announced the launch of its latest mid-range smartphone, the A6 4G, in Pakistan, introducing a large 7000mAh battery, upgraded multitasking features and a new suite of AI-powered camera tools. The handset is now available for pre-order nationwide.

According to the company, the A6 4G is designed to deliver extended use on a single charge, with OPPO claiming up to 2 days of battery life. The device also supports reverse charging, allowing users to power smaller gadgets such as earphones and smartwatches directly from the phone.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 685 chipset and OPPO’s ColorOS 15, the handset aims to deliver smoother app-switching and improved performance under heavy workloads. The company has also added a SuperCool VC heat dissipation system to maintain stable performance during prolonged use.

In terms of photography, the A6 4G features a 50-megapixel primary camera and several AI-enabled functions previously seen on higher-end devices. These include AI Eraser for removing unwanted objects from images, Dual View Video for simultaneous front- and rear-facing recording, and underwater photo capability without an extra housing. Additional tools, such as AI Portrait Retouching, AI Recompose, and AI Perfect Shot, are also included.

OPPO has given the phone a redesigned unibody frame and upgraded durability ratings. The A6 4G features SGS-certified IP66, IP68, and IP69 protection, making it resistant to dust, splashes, and high-pressure water.

“Cutting-edge technology should be accessible to everyone,” OPPO Pakistan CEO George Long said in a statement. He told the A6 4G was built to offer long-lasting performance and premium features in the mid-tier segment.

The company is offering a two-year official warranty, double the standard period available for most smartphones in Pakistan. OPPO says the extended coverage reflects its focus on durability and after-sales support.

The A6 4G is available in Aurora Gold and Sapphire Blue colour options and can be pre-ordered through OPPO’s authorised stores and online channels.