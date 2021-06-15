UAE likely to lift Covid travel ban for Pakistanis starting July 7

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates likely to resume flight operations to and from Pakistan from July 7.

According to an update on the website of Etihad Airways, the second flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, UAE will allow passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka from July 7.

Reports cited that a search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore throws up a message, informing travelers about the July 7 date.

The Etihad Air website added that those who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, too, won't be able to enter the UAE while the only exemptions to this are if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder.

On June 10, Emirates airline replied to a tweet stating that the flights from Pakistan to Dubai are canceled until July 6. ‘Depending on the situation and directives of the government, we may resume our services on July 7, it further reads.

UAE widens suspension on flights from Pakistan ... 02:52 PM | 2 Jun, 2021 DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has extended flight and travel bans of passengers from Pakistan till June 30 in ...

On May 12, the UAE placed a travel ban on the Pakistan other than India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The decision came in wake of the third wave of novel Covid-19 mutations. Overall, passenger entry from 10 countries are currently suspended including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda.

Meanwhile, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia among other countries have already restricted flights from the South Asian country.

On Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) updated its travel list which includes 26 countries in C Category.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday placed strict restrictions on travellers from 26 countries including India, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Indonesia and South Africa.