Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr in Pakistan sans Shawwal moon sighting

KARACHI – The Bohra Muslims on Tuesday is celebrating Eidul-Fitr in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan, without official moon sighting.

The community members flocked to Tahiri Masjid in Karachi's Saddar area where prayers were offered after the sermon.

Bohras celebrate Eid without the completion of Ramadan as Pakistanis and other Muslim countries mark the event after sighting the Shawwal moon.

Special security measures were taken around the mosque for Eid-ul-Fitr, with police and Rangers personnel deployed.

Eidul Fitr Pakistan 2024

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has called a meeting on the 29th of Ramadan to see the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Pakistan. There are strong chances of moon sighting, and Eidul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 (Wednesday).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/09-Apr-2024/eidul-fitr-2024-moon-sighting-updates-ruet-members-meet-today-to-sight-shawwal-moon









