Bohra community celebrates Eidul Fitr in Pakistan sans Shawwal moon sighting

KARACHI – The Bohra Muslims on Tuesday is celebrating Eidul-Fitr in Karachi and other parts of Pakistan, without official moon sighting.
The community members flocked to Tahiri Masjid in Karachi's Saddar area where prayers were offered after the sermon.
Bohras celebrate Eid without the completion of Ramadan as Pakistanis and other Muslim countries mark the event after sighting the Shawwal moon.
Special security measures were taken around the mosque for Eid-ul-Fitr, with police and Rangers personnel deployed.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has called a meeting on the 29th of Ramadan to see the Eid-ul-Fitr moon in Pakistan. There are strong chances of moon sighting, and Eidul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 (Wednesday).
Pakistani rupee remains largely the same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 9, 2024.
On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound stands at 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.4 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
