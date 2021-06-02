UAE widens suspension on flights from Pakistan till June 30

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates has extended flight and travel bans of passengers from Pakistan till June 30 in a bid to stem the spread of novel coronavirus by imposing restrictions on international travel.

Reports in local media suggest that the UAE government extended its ban on Pakistani passengers along with other countries over fears of mutated variants of Covid-19.

On May 12, the gulf state barred passengers from Covid affected countries. The restriction will also apply to domestic airlines coming from Pakistan as well as all international airlines.

Reports added that all national and international airlines have been informed about the government’s restrictions on passengers. Meanwhile, the Emirates nationals, diplomatic staff, and business plan tours have been exempted from this law.

The national positivity rate in Pakistan has plunged to 3.90 percent but many of the countries around the world still have placed the South Asian country on their red list owing to the prevalence of the deadly Indian variant in the region.

On May 30, Emirates also extended restrictions on travelers from India by the end of this month. UAE imposed restrictions from April 25 due to the unfolding Covid catastrophe in the second-most populous state.