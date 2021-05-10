UAE imposes travel ban on Pakistan, other countries from May 12

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates imposed a travel ban for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka starting from May 12 (Wednesday) in a bid to stem Covid spread, the country's disasters authority said Monday.

According to the announcement from UAE national disaster management authority, flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE. Adding that, this decision also includes extending the suspension of entry for travelers who were in these countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the Gulf state.

#NCEMA and Civil Aviation: Suspension of entry for travelers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights, also for transit passengers, with the exception of transit flights traveling to UAE and bound for these countries.https://t.co/Dhjg6dhPrp pic.twitter.com/bkPgdWexmM — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 10, 2021

However, those on diplomatic missions, official delegations, those traveling on business planes, and golden residence holders, will not be restricted to travel but they will undergo a 10-day quarantine and PCR testing at the airport and on the fourth and eighth days after entering the country.

With the latest restriction in wake of Covid resurgence, the transit flights are also suspended while cargo flights are unaffected. It also reduced the PCR testing period before travel from 72 to 48 hours before departure.

Let it be known that Canada, United Kingdom, and Iran have also banned travel from Pakistan, India, and other affected countries.

Earlier in April, UAE also banned all passengers from India to curb the spread of the highly contagious Indian variant of the novel Covid-19.