Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid COVID-19 crisis (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Share

LONDON – The United Kingdom has placed Pakistan along with other countries to its red list from April 9 to avoid the spread of the mutated Covid-19 variant.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner while speaking in a video message said ‘Red Listing means that the only UK and Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK will be allowed to travel to the UK if they have been in Pakistan in the 10 days before they arrive’.

The decision will come into effect from Friday, 9 April 2021. The authorities announced that the international visitors who have departed or transited through Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Kenya will not be allowed entering into England.

British and Irish citizens or those with residence rights however will be allowed to enter Britain and they must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days.

