Katrina, Kareena and Kajol wish Ajay Devgn on 52nd birthday
Share
Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turns a year older today and celebrated his birthday with zeal and zest with his close friends and family intimately.
The 52-year-old is probably in the most hectic phase of his career currently with three of his films in the pipeline.
Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday.
The Btown diva turned to Instagram and wished her Sooryavanshi co-star with a cute birthday wish.
“Happiest birthday to the most amazing person @ajaydevgn”.the 37-year-old wrote.
Wife Kajol also wished her hubby with heartwarming birthday note,
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, member of the entertainment fraternity-like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sidharth Malhotra also wished him.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi.
Katrina Kaif celebrates 1 billion views of 'Kala ... 11:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
Indian actress Katrina Kaif on Thursday took to Instagram for celebrations after she bagged another achievement on the ...
- USF awards Rs 2 billion contract to Ufone for high-speed mobile ...04:37 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 vaccine in Pakistan04:11 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid COVID-19 crisis (VIDEO)03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Hania Aamir's 'engagement' sparks meme fest on social media02:22 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021