Katrina, Kareena and Kajol wish Ajay Devgn on 52nd birthday

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turns a year older today and celebrated his birthday with zeal and zest with his close friends and family intimately.

The 52-year-old is probably in the most hectic phase of his career currently with three of his films in the pipeline.

Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday.

The Btown diva turned to Instagram and wished her Sooryavanshi co-star with a cute birthday wish.

“Happiest birthday to the most amazing person @ajaydevgn”.the 37-year-old wrote.

Wife Kajol also wished her hubby with heartwarming birthday note,

Moreover, member of the entertainment fraternity-like Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sidharth Malhotra also wished him.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi.